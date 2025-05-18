New mom is breastfeeding her baby – then her dog does the cutest thing
Iowa City, Iowa - New mom Delaine is currently enjoying every moment with her newborn baby while her sweet dog Renegade makes sure she wants for nothing.
On TikTok, Delaine captured one of many heartwarming moments on video as she cozied up to breastfeed her six-month-old daughter.
Meanwhile, her Labrador mix seems to know exactly what her owner needs during the relaxation period and comes trotting along with a variety of books.
The request is clear: from now on, breastfeeding time also means storytime for the trio!
So while Delaine breastfeeds her daughter, Renegade makes herself comfortable between her legs and listens to the story that her owner is reading to her and the baby.
The clip was very well received on social media and was met with enthusiasm by Delaine's followers.
Although Renegade is trained to help with mobility tasks such as picking things up, the adorable "book delivery" was new to her owner, she tells People.
Time together with Renegade the dog saves owner from loneliness
"She just brings me whatever she decides I may need or want," says Delaine.
"When I go to sit down to breastfeed, I’m stuck in an area for quite some time. So I think that’s just her way of coming to hang out, which I appreciate because breastfeeding can be kind of lonely sometimes."
With Delaine's family living in other states, she says she's glad she has such a special bond with Renegade, and a good relationship is already developing between her daughter and the four-legged friend.
She hopes that their cozy story sessions will continue to be a daily ritual for the little family.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@renegadethegooddog