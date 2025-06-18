New parents hope their dog will bond with the baby – then this happens!
Salt Lake City, Utah - Jess and Jake Henderson are new parents to baby boy Harlan, and the couple hoped their dog Tucker would bond with the little one. But be careful what you wish for...
The baby and pooch are clearly in sync, although things are going differently from what the parents had hoped for.
The problem becomes clear in a viral Instagram video in which Tucker and Harlin initially sleep peacefully in the same room.
But in the next scene, the world looks very different: the little baby cries out in frustration while his dad tries to comfort him.
The camera then pans over to Tucker, who is howling in solidarity with his tiny bestie.
Four-legged friend and baby are on the same wavelength, and harmonize perfectly – albeit loudly.
Viral Instagram video shows the bond between dog and baby
"Our dog howls anytime he hears a siren outside, so we had a feeling the same thing might happen once he heard the baby cry," Jake told Newsweek.
It's now certain that Tucker is doing exactly that – much to the delight of his highly amused Instagram audience.
"It's honestly a small sliver of what our true reality has actually been like with a newborn... They're both so calm and happy most of the time; they both mostly just eat and sleep," the dog dad added.
"It's the most amazing thing we've ever experienced, and we're so happy that he gets to grow up with our dog, even if they probably don't have too much time together."
