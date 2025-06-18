New parents hope their dog will bond with the baby – then this happens!

Salt Lake City, Utah - Jess and Jake Henderson are new parents to baby boy Harlan, and the couple hoped their dog Tucker would bond with the little one. But be careful what you wish for...

The baby and pooch are clearly in sync, although things are going differently from what the parents had hoped for.

The problem becomes clear in a viral Instagram video in which Tucker and Harlin initially sleep peacefully in the same room.

But in the next scene, the world looks very different: the little baby cries out in frustration while his dad tries to comfort him.

The camera then pans over to Tucker, who is howling in solidarity with his tiny bestie.

Four-legged friend and baby are on the same wavelength, and harmonize perfectly – albeit loudly.