One dog is left heartbroken and alone at the shelter after blowout adoption event

Chicago, Illinois - All the dogs and cats at this animal shelter's annual adoption event got new homes except for one unlucky pooch named Elvis.

This poor pooch was the only dog that didn't get a new family at the annual fall adoption event. © Screenshot/Facebook/The Anti-Cruelty Society

The Anti-Cruelty Society animal shelter in Chicago recently held its annual fall adoption event, "Fall in Love."

After just a few hours, all 61 dogs and cats met and connected with new families. The event was a raging success for all of the shelter's charges – except one.

One last lonely dog named Elvis didn't find a family that wanted to take him home from the event.

"We were heartbroken for sweet Elvis," shelter staffer Emily Shekleton told The Dodo, adding that "Elvis met with multiple potential adopters throughout the event, but, for one reason or another, his adoption was not finalized."

Elvis was the only dog left at the usually bustling shelter, now nearly completely emptied.