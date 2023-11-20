One dog is left heartbroken and alone at the shelter after blowout adoption event

By Kim Marie Moser

This poor pooch was the only dog that didn't get a new family at the annual fall adoption event.
The Anti-Cruelty Society animal shelter in Chicago recently held its annual fall adoption event, "Fall in Love."

After just a few hours, all 61 dogs and cats met and connected with new families. The event was a raging success for all of the shelter's charges – except one.

One last lonely dog named Elvis didn't find a family that wanted to take him home from the event.

"We were heartbroken for sweet Elvis," shelter staffer Emily Shekleton told The Dodo, adding that "Elvis met with multiple potential adopters throughout the event, but, for one reason or another, his adoption was not finalized."

Elvis was the only dog left at the usually bustling shelter, now nearly completely emptied.

Elvis finds the perfect family

A happy ending: Elvis the dog has found a new home with Loren (l.) and Drew (r.)!
The shelter workers said that they tried to give the dog "extra love" while he waited to be adopted.

Luckily, Elvis's tragic tale took off like wildfire on social media. After less than a week, a couple came to meet the dog.

Prospective adopters Loren and Drew fell in love with the pooch immediately.

Why was this the perfect family for Elvis the dog? Because Loren used to be an Elvis impersonator!

The shelter shared the sweet news on Facebook, writing, "Elvis has left the building."

Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/The Anti-Cruelty Society

