Overexcited dog is allowed to carry home food delivery, and her reaction is priceless!

Tampa, Florida - Don't we all know that wonderful feeling when you've just picked up something delicious to eat that you're about to enjoy at home? Bailey the dog sure does!

The yummy smell that wafts out of the bags on the way home is just a harbinger of the feast that awaits you soon.

If that makes our mouths water, how must it feel for a creature whose nose can smell up to 100,000 times better? Golden Retriever Bailey provides a good answer.

Greg Hiller already knew what was coming when he handed his four-legged friend the bag with his meal so that she could carry it home.

The dog owner pulled out his cell phone and recorded the hilarious situation when he and his dog arrived at the front door.

Bailey couldn't hide her excitement at all – and could hardly keep the bag in her mouth because it was shaking so hard!

The Golden did this to such an extent that onlookers couldn't help but smile, which Greg Hiller probably suspected, and published his footage on TikTok, where many funny videos of Bailey can already be found.

However, the situation with the bag particularly delighted users and the video went swiftly viral.