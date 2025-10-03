Dog owner is amazed at the home "remodeling" her cheeky Dachshund did overnight

Shelly the Dachshund dog "surprised" her owner with a new home renovation! How thoughtful – no wonder the video of her handiwork has gone viral.

By Christian Norm

New York - Shelly the Dachshund dog "surprised" her owner with a new home renovation! How thoughtful – no wonder the video of her handiwork has gone viral.

Shelly the dog "surprised" her owner with a new home renovation! How thoughtful – no wonder the video of her handiwork has gone viral.
Shelly the dog "surprised" her owner with a new home renovation! How thoughtful – no wonder the video of her handiwork has gone viral.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@4cats2weens

In it, the little dog stands at the window in front of the closed blinds, looking out. How?

Quite simply, she has bitten away the slats that were in the way of the view.

Sisters are doin' it for themselves out here.

Dog is paralyzed after tragic accident – his cat best friend has heartbreaking reaction when she realizes
Dogs Dog is paralyzed after tragic accident – his cat best friend has heartbreaking reaction when she realizes

"She chewed, she viewed, she got busted," laughed the clip's caption.

"*EDIT* This act was done at night, we woke up, discovered, and recorded this the next morning," the dog's owner Madison Hale said.

In an interview with Newsweek, Madison explained how this perfect crime came to pass.

How and why did this dog chew up the blinds?

Shelly gets a reward for her naughty deed: a perfectly cut-out mini-window.
Shelly gets a reward for her naughty deed: a perfectly cut-out mini-window.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@4cats2weens

"At first, I saw the little shredded pieces all over the living room and was super confused," the New Yorker said.

"Then as I was walking toward the scene of the crime, she ran up ahead of me and got settled in," she added.

Shelly obviously didn't have a guilty conscience. Quite the opposite! But why had she done it?

Fat Bear Week 2025: Chunk is crowned chubby champ despite broken jaw!
Animals Fat Bear Week 2025: Chunk is crowned chubby champ despite broken jaw!

"She decided to chew the blinds up in the middle of the night. I’m not sure if she saw something outside or was just prepping a spot for the next morning," the owner suggested.

Despite everything, Shelly actually benefited from her actions in the end, as Madison Hale cut a small "window" in the bitten blind shortly afterwards to make it look halfway good again.

At least it was worth it, because Shelly is "always in her window now," according to her owner.

The window slats were in the way of the dog, so they were... remodeled.
The window slats were in the way of the dog, so they were... remodeled.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@4cats2weens

"Aww that opens up her whole world now! She wants to watch what’s happening!" wrote one commenter, while another said, "We love a resourceful queen."

"Respectfully done. Only chewed what was needed," a third user added.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@4cats2weens

More on Dogs: