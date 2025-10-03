Dog owner is amazed at the home "remodeling" her cheeky Dachshund did overnight
New York - Shelly the Dachshund dog "surprised" her owner with a new home renovation! How thoughtful – no wonder the video of her handiwork has gone viral.
In it, the little dog stands at the window in front of the closed blinds, looking out. How?
Quite simply, she has bitten away the slats that were in the way of the view.
Sisters are doin' it for themselves out here.
"She chewed, she viewed, she got busted," laughed the clip's caption.
"*EDIT* This act was done at night, we woke up, discovered, and recorded this the next morning," the dog's owner Madison Hale said.
In an interview with Newsweek, Madison explained how this perfect crime came to pass.
How and why did this dog chew up the blinds?
"At first, I saw the little shredded pieces all over the living room and was super confused," the New Yorker said.
"Then as I was walking toward the scene of the crime, she ran up ahead of me and got settled in," she added.
Shelly obviously didn't have a guilty conscience. Quite the opposite! But why had she done it?
"She decided to chew the blinds up in the middle of the night. I’m not sure if she saw something outside or was just prepping a spot for the next morning," the owner suggested.
Despite everything, Shelly actually benefited from her actions in the end, as Madison Hale cut a small "window" in the bitten blind shortly afterwards to make it look halfway good again.
At least it was worth it, because Shelly is "always in her window now," according to her owner.
"Aww that opens up her whole world now! She wants to watch what’s happening!" wrote one commenter, while another said, "We love a resourceful queen."
"Respectfully done. Only chewed what was needed," a third user added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@4cats2weens