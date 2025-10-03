Dog owner is amazed at the home "remodeling" her cheeky Dachshund did overnight

New York - Shelly the Dachshund dog "surprised" her owner with a new home renovation! How thoughtful – no wonder the video of her handiwork has gone viral.

Shelly the dog "surprised" her owner with a new home renovation! How thoughtful – no wonder the video of her handiwork has gone viral. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@4cats2weens

In it, the little dog stands at the window in front of the closed blinds, looking out. How?

Quite simply, she has bitten away the slats that were in the way of the view.

Sisters are doin' it for themselves out here.

"She chewed, she viewed, she got busted," laughed the clip's caption.

"*EDIT* This act was done at night, we woke up, discovered, and recorded this the next morning," the dog's owner Madison Hale said.

In an interview with Newsweek, Madison explained how this perfect crime came to pass.