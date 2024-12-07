Owners want to euthanize puppy after horrific accident, but vets won't give up
Phoenix, Arizona - When the owners of a Border Collie puppy named Ollie went to a veterinary clinic last month, they wanted him to be euthanized. But why?
The reason for their request had to do with the 8-week-old puppy's right hind leg, which had been shattered in an accident with a horse.
Vets didn't give up so quickly, however.
Although the team was unable to help the dog, they were in contact with Sky Sanctuary Rescue, another veterinary clinic that had the capacity to save the poor pup from death.
Ollie was handed over to the doctors there, who made a tragic discovery – the animal's leg could no longer be saved and had to be amputated immediately.
The veterinary clinic posted a video on Instagram on December 1 telling Ollie's story and showing the furry friend being brought into the operating room and put under anesthesia.
After the successful operation, a member of staff is shown smiling with the still-sleeping pooch in her arms.
So the little dog has survived the worst, but what happens next?
"Now, Ollie needs a forever family! Border collies are loyal, brilliant, and thrive with structure, training, and lots of activity," the vet team wrote in their viral post.
"If you're ready to give this sweet boy the home he deserves, apply through the link in our bio. Share to help us find Ollie the perfect home!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@skysanctuaryrescue