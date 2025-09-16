Pampered puppy thinks she's a human baby in precious viral footage

A little puppy dog named Gracie is quickly becoming an internet starlet, and it's easy to see why!

The young dogfluencer was born in June, and she was given her own TikTok page by her human just a few weeks later.

Many of her videos have gone viral, and usually show Gracie lounging around – just kind of being generally adorable.

One clip in particular shows the unique draw of this precious pooch and gets to the heart of why the public is so enthralled!

In this particular video, the little Cavalier can be seen in the arms of her owner.

"Gracie loves being held like a baby," is written in the clip's caption.

The little dog's sweet brown eyes look up at her owner the whole time, and it's clear to see that she thinks that's her mama.

But does the dog know she was "adopted" into her family? Shh! Nobody say a word.