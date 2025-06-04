Pet owner is heartbroken when she sees surveillance footage of her lonely dog
Boston, Massachusetts - Golden Retriever Wally loves nothing more than spending time with his favorite people, so it's no wonder the dog hates moments when he has to stay home alone.
And that's exactly what happened to the four-legged friend again recently, resulting in a truly heartbreaking scene that his owner Julia posted on her TikTok account.
The footage from a home surveillance camera shows little Wally sadly waiting for his owner to finally come home.
He sits on the family's couch, cuddles up, gets up again, and perches on the backrest – keeping his head low the whole time.
"Torture = watching your dog on the camera while you’re trying to get home as fast as you can and he has no idea when/if you’re coming back," reads the caption.
The onscreen text adds, "I wish dogs could tell time."
Commenters say that this dog should no longer be left alone
TikTok users in the comments section all agree: after seeing this footage, Julia should be banned from ever leaving little Wally alone again.
Or she should at least get him a playmate!
"I’d simply never leave the house," wrote one viewer under the video, whereupon Julia had to admit: "We rarely do bc this…."
Cover photo: TikTok/Screenshot/wally.meets.world