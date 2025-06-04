Pet owner is heartbroken when she sees surveillance footage of her lonely dog

Boston, Massachusetts - Golden Retriever Wally loves nothing more than spending time with his favorite people, so it's no wonder the dog hates moments when he has to stay home alone.

The poor Golden Retriever looks sadly into nothingness. © Screenshot/TikTok/@wally.meets.world

And that's exactly what happened to the four-legged friend again recently, resulting in a truly heartbreaking scene that his owner Julia posted on her TikTok account.

The footage from a home surveillance camera shows little Wally sadly waiting for his owner to finally come home.

He sits on the family's couch, cuddles up, gets up again, and perches on the backrest – keeping his head low the whole time.

"Torture = watching your dog on the camera while you’re trying to get home as fast as you can and he has no idea when/if you’re coming back," reads the caption.

The onscreen text adds, "I wish dogs could tell time."