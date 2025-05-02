Photographer offers free photo shoot – then a dog makes surprise magic!
Austin, Texas - An amateur photographer invited her neighbors to a free photo shoot in her garden, but Victor preferred to place his beloved dog in front of the camera instead.
Jasmin Smith organized a small photo session for neighbors with the aim of honing her own amateur photography skills.
A friendly man named Victor came along with his dog Molly, and from the outset, he went into the shoot with the intention of only having portraits taken of his four-legged friend.
When asked whether he also wanted to have pictures taken of himself, he replied with a clear "no," the photographer told People.
Molly had to get used to the feeling of being in front of the camera, but after some loving coaxing from her owner, she became a real supermodel.
In the interview with People, Smith enthuses about the intimate interaction between the senior and his dog, which was exactly the atmosphere she wanted to capture with her camera.
Within a few minutes, the amateur photographer had heart-warming shots of the dog in the can.
Smith also included pictures of Victor petting Molly and the pooch looking up at him lovingly in her series of pictures, which she later posted on TikTok.
Picture series earns Jasmin Smith viral fame
By publishing the cute video series, Jasmin Smith generated a large number of new followers and also came into contact with new clients who booked her for photo shoots.
Although the shoot has helped Smith's photography skills, she is particularly pleased with the connection she has made with Victor and Molly.
After she published the pictures, Victor's wife contacted her with a grateful message.
"The posts were amazing! Vic is sick with a tooth abscess and it cheered him up... You made my heart leap with joy, just to know others see what I saw when we adopted her from Doodle Dandy Rescue," she said.
"The pictures and this were an amazing experience – I just want to share it with everyone!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jasifotos