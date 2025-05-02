Photographer offers free photo shoot – then a dog makes surprise magic!

Austin, Texas - An amateur photographer invited her neighbors to a free photo shoot in her garden, but Victor preferred to place his beloved dog in front of the camera instead.

An amateur photographer invited her neighbors to a free photo shoot in her garden, but Victor preferred to place his beloved dog in front of the camera instead. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jasifotos

Jasmin Smith organized a small photo session for neighbors with the aim of honing her own amateur photography skills.

A friendly man named Victor came along with his dog Molly, and from the outset, he went into the shoot with the intention of only having portraits taken of his four-legged friend.

When asked whether he also wanted to have pictures taken of himself, he replied with a clear "no," the photographer told People.

Molly had to get used to the feeling of being in front of the camera, but after some loving coaxing from her owner, she became a real supermodel.

In the interview with People, Smith enthuses about the intimate interaction between the senior and his dog, which was exactly the atmosphere she wanted to capture with her camera.

Within a few minutes, the amateur photographer had heart-warming shots of the dog in the can.

Smith also included pictures of Victor petting Molly and the pooch looking up at him lovingly in her series of pictures, which she later posted on TikTok.