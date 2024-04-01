Police dog tracks down missing child in heroic rescue!

Friday proved to be police dog Midnight's day, as the jet-black four-legged used his special nose to complete a heroic rescue of a missing boy.

By Marcus Scholz

DeLand, Florida - Friday proved to be police dog Midnight's day, as the jet-black four-legged used his special nose to complete a heroic rescue.

Midnight and dog handler Damon Clark are a well-rehearsed team!
Midnight and dog handler Damon Clark are a well-rehearsed team!  © Screenshot/Facebook/DeLand Police Department

As the DeLand Police Department (DPD) of Florida announced on Facebook, an emergency call was received at around 11:30 AM saying that a three-year-old boy had suddenly disappeared and was reported missing by his parents.

The officers set out on the trail and focused their search on a wooded area directly behind the home of the missing child.

Luckily, Midnight and his colleague Corporal Damon Clark were on duty.

What is the most common penguin in the world?
Animal World Records What is the most common penguin in the world?

Both played a crucial role in the search. The four-legged friend first sniffed a blanket belonging to the missing boy, picked up the scent, and led the officers purposefully into the woods – and, of course, to the three-year-old's whereabouts!

Police pup Midnight is awarded for his bravery

"The boy was unharmed and returned safely to his family," the department announced in their post, adding that he was gifted a DPD teddy bear after the trouble.

Police pup Midnight was celebrated for his good nose in the Facebook post, with a treat or two thrown in for good measure!

Thanks to Midnight the dog, the mother was able to embrace her missing boy again.
Thanks to Midnight the dog, the mother was able to embrace her missing boy again.  © Screenshot/Facebook/DeLand Police Department

The black four-legged friend specializes in searching for narcotics and missing persons and has been working for the DeLand Police Department since 2022.

Cover photo: Bildmontage: Screenshots/Facebook/DeLand Police Department

More on Dogs: