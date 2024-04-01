Police dog tracks down missing child in heroic rescue!

DeLand, Florida - Friday proved to be police dog Midnight's day, as the jet-black four-legged used his special nose to complete a heroic rescue.

Midnight and dog handler Damon Clark are a well-rehearsed team! © Screenshot/Facebook/DeLand Police Department

As the DeLand Police Department (DPD) of Florida announced on Facebook, an emergency call was received at around 11:30 AM saying that a three-year-old boy had suddenly disappeared and was reported missing by his parents.

The officers set out on the trail and focused their search on a wooded area directly behind the home of the missing child.

Luckily, Midnight and his colleague Corporal Damon Clark were on duty.

Both played a crucial role in the search. The four-legged friend first sniffed a blanket belonging to the missing boy, picked up the scent, and led the officers purposefully into the woods – and, of course, to the three-year-old's whereabouts!