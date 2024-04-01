Police dog tracks down missing child in heroic rescue!
DeLand, Florida - Friday proved to be police dog Midnight's day, as the jet-black four-legged used his special nose to complete a heroic rescue.
As the DeLand Police Department (DPD) of Florida announced on Facebook, an emergency call was received at around 11:30 AM saying that a three-year-old boy had suddenly disappeared and was reported missing by his parents.
The officers set out on the trail and focused their search on a wooded area directly behind the home of the missing child.
Luckily, Midnight and his colleague Corporal Damon Clark were on duty.
Both played a crucial role in the search. The four-legged friend first sniffed a blanket belonging to the missing boy, picked up the scent, and led the officers purposefully into the woods – and, of course, to the three-year-old's whereabouts!
Police pup Midnight is awarded for his bravery
"The boy was unharmed and returned safely to his family," the department announced in their post, adding that he was gifted a DPD teddy bear after the trouble.
Police pup Midnight was celebrated for his good nose in the Facebook post, with a treat or two thrown in for good measure!
The black four-legged friend specializes in searching for narcotics and missing persons and has been working for the DeLand Police Department since 2022.
Cover photo: Bildmontage: Screenshots/Facebook/DeLand Police Department