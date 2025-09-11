Police officer leaves K-9 service dog in a hot car – then the unthinkable happens

Hawaii - A beloved police dog has died, and the reason for his horrific and sudden death is leaving people speechless.

Archer the dog was only six and a half years old when he died. © Hawaii Police Department

The police station responsible for the dog recently announced the tragic fate of their four-legged comrade, Archer.

According to the report, the six-and-a-half-year-old pup passed away after he "was left unattended in a police vehicle for an unacceptable period of time."

Due to the excessively high temperatures, the animal finally suffered an agonizing death from heat exhaustion – a circumstance that leaves colleagues horrified.

"This was a preventable tragedy, dogs should not be left unattended in a vehicle for any period of time,” Deputy Police Chief Reed Mahuna said in a statement.

"Archer was not just a police dog, he was a partner, protector, and a member of our police family."

The K9 handler who was responsible for the dog at the time of Archer's death was reportedly "devastated," and an investigation has already been launched into the situation. The reason why he left the dog alone in the car has not yet been clarified.

According to Mahuna, the police department is "committed to accountability and making sure something like this never happens again."