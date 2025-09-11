Police officer leaves K-9 service dog in a hot car – then the unthinkable happens
Hawaii - A beloved police dog has died, and the reason for his horrific and sudden death is leaving people speechless.
The police station responsible for the dog recently announced the tragic fate of their four-legged comrade, Archer.
According to the report, the six-and-a-half-year-old pup passed away after he "was left unattended in a police vehicle for an unacceptable period of time."
Due to the excessively high temperatures, the animal finally suffered an agonizing death from heat exhaustion – a circumstance that leaves colleagues horrified.
"This was a preventable tragedy, dogs should not be left unattended in a vehicle for any period of time,” Deputy Police Chief Reed Mahuna said in a statement.
"Archer was not just a police dog, he was a partner, protector, and a member of our police family."
The K9 handler who was responsible for the dog at the time of Archer's death was reportedly "devastated," and an investigation has already been launched into the situation. The reason why he left the dog alone in the car has not yet been clarified.
According to Mahuna, the police department is "committed to accountability and making sure something like this never happens again."
Mahuna also addressed the public once again to raise awareness of such cases: "Please be mindful that you should never leave a dog in a hot car, leaving your car in the shade, with water for the dog or with the windows partially down even in mild weather will not prevent your dog from overheating."
Archer the dog had been on duty since 2020. He was trained for drug detection and came from Hungary.
Cover photo: Hawaii Police Department