Pomeranian hilariously takes on feline features after owner adopts a cat!

Palm Desert, California - This California dog -owner got more than she bargained for when she adopted a cat from the animal shelter!

When a woman adopted a cat from the animal shelter, she was amazed when her dog Lola suddenly started behaving completely differently! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Lola_thepom

Melyssa Sobczyk (33) didn't just make a new feline friend in Goose the cat – she's also discovered a whole new side to her pooch Lola!

As the owner told Newsweek, the new housemates hit it off straight away and started playing together – an activity that 13-year-old Lola hadn't done in years.

But that wasn't all!

In a viral TikTok video, Melyssa shows how the dog suddenly developed cat-like characteristics.

The nimble pup started playing in the Goose's tunnel, stretching like a feline, and even lazing around like any self-respecting cat!

"We adopted a cat last year and now my dog has started mimicking her behaviors," explains Melyssa in the adorable video.

It's clear to see that the loving rescue cat has thoroughly won over the little dog's heart.