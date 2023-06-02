Pomeranian's unique peeing habit leaves TikTokers astonished!

New York, New York - Housebreaking can be one of the trickier parts of being a dog owner, but this Pomeranian's owner has nothing to worry about: her pet has taken the art to a whole new level!

Gnocchi the Pomeranian is an extremely considerate little pooch! © TikTok/Screenshot/gnocchithepomm

TikTok can't get enough of tiny Gnocchi, a simply heart-melting ball of fuzz with manners like you've never seen before.

This "considerate queen," in her owner's words, is every dog owner's dream. Not only does she not make a mess in the home, she also extends that courtesy to the good streets of her city.

Gnocchi has developed a very particular way of relieving herself whenever she goes out for a walk with her owner, as the viral clip shows. The precious Pom won't just go anywhere: she waits until they get to a drain and pees somewhere that won't leave a trace.

That sort of concern for the neighborhood has TikTok users gobsmacked, with over 4.5 million views and thousands of enthusiastic comments.