Pomeranian's unique peeing habit leaves TikTokers astonished!
New York, New York - Housebreaking can be one of the trickier parts of being a dog owner, but this Pomeranian's owner has nothing to worry about: her pet has taken the art to a whole new level!
TikTok can't get enough of tiny Gnocchi, a simply heart-melting ball of fuzz with manners like you've never seen before.
This "considerate queen," in her owner's words, is every dog owner's dream. Not only does she not make a mess in the home, she also extends that courtesy to the good streets of her city.
Gnocchi has developed a very particular way of relieving herself whenever she goes out for a walk with her owner, as the viral clip shows. The precious Pom won't just go anywhere: she waits until they get to a drain and pees somewhere that won't leave a trace.
That sort of concern for the neighborhood has TikTok users gobsmacked, with over 4.5 million views and thousands of enthusiastic comments.
Gnocchi the Pom is self-trained
So what kind of effort goes into training your dog to this kind of degree?
According to Iris Mai, Gnocchi's lucky human, none at all!
The TikToker, who shuttles between Hawaii and New York, told Newsweek that all credit must go to her canine companion.
"I didn't train her to do it," Mai said. "She's always just done it. She didn't need much potty training, actually. I was pretty surprised. I guess people are surprised to see that she doesn't just pee anywhere."
The little pooch is anything but shy when it comes to other things.
"She loves running up to peoples beach/picnic blankets and refusing to leave."
As far as bad habits go, that's something we can all live with.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/gnocchithepomm