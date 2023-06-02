Pomeranian's unique peeing habit leaves TikTokers astonished!

4.3 million TikTok users have been amused for days by the curious behavior of the dog lady Gnocchi. The elegant animal deliberately pees in drains.

By Christian Norm

New York, New York - Housebreaking can be one of the trickier parts of being a dog owner, but this Pomeranian's owner has nothing to worry about: her pet has taken the art to a whole new level!

Gnocchi the Pomeranian is an extremely considerate little pooch!
Gnocchi the Pomeranian is an extremely considerate little pooch!  © TikTok/Screenshot/gnocchithepomm

TikTok can't get enough of tiny Gnocchi, a simply heart-melting ball of fuzz with manners like you've never seen before.

This "considerate queen," in her owner's words, is every dog owner's dream. Not only does she not make a mess in the home, she also extends that courtesy to the good streets of her city.

Gnocchi has developed a very particular way of relieving herself whenever she goes out for a walk with her owner, as the viral clip shows. The precious Pom won't just go anywhere: she waits until they get to a drain and pees somewhere that won't leave a trace.

Highest leaping llama in the world
Animal World Records Highest leaping llama in the world

That sort of concern for the neighborhood has TikTok users gobsmacked, with over 4.5 million views and thousands of enthusiastic comments.

Gnocchi the Pom is self-trained

Gnocchi always waits to find a drain before relieving herself.
Gnocchi always waits to find a drain before relieving herself.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/gnocchithepomm

So what kind of effort goes into training your dog to this kind of degree?

According to Iris Mai, Gnocchi's lucky human, none at all!

The TikToker, who shuttles between Hawaii and New York, told Newsweek that all credit must go to her canine companion.

Couple hears dog howling desperately in the middle of the night and are soon speechless!
Dogs Couple hears dog howling desperately in the middle of the night and are soon speechless!

"I didn't train her to do it," Mai said. "She's always just done it. She didn't need much potty training, actually. I was pretty surprised. I guess people are surprised to see that she doesn't just pee anywhere."

The little pooch is anything but shy when it comes to other things.

"She loves running up to peoples beach/picnic blankets and refusing to leave."

As far as bad habits go, that's something we can all live with.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/gnocchithepomm

More on Dogs: