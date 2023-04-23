Poodle's gives owner "death stare" for a hilarious reason and TikTok can't stop laughing

Amsterdam, Netherlands - Hundreds of thousands of TikTokers can't stop laughing over Romeo the poodle and his stink eye.

The reason for this poodle's death stare has thousands of TikTokers laughing. © Collage: TikTok/Screenshots/poodletoyromeo

Poodle owner HiuKwan Chung took to TikTok to share her dog's hysterical death stare in early April. The post has had thousands laughing ever since.

In the hysterical clip, Romeo gives his owner the stink eye from across the bedroom.

Though this pup's glare is serious and intense, the reason behind it isn't.

"This is how my dog behaves when he wants to poo super badly in the morning. He wakes up...jumps out of bed..and does a death stare at me until I get up..," Chung wrote under the clip.

The TikTok video has more than 465,000 views.