Poodle's gives owner "death stare" for a hilarious reason and TikTok can't stop laughing
Amsterdam, Netherlands - Hundreds of thousands of TikTokers can't stop laughing over Romeo the poodle and his stink eye.
Poodle owner HiuKwan Chung took to TikTok to share her dog's hysterical death stare in early April. The post has had thousands laughing ever since.
In the hysterical clip, Romeo gives his owner the stink eye from across the bedroom.
Though this pup's glare is serious and intense, the reason behind it isn't.
"This is how my dog behaves when he wants to poo super badly in the morning. He wakes up...jumps out of bed..and does a death stare at me until I get up..," Chung wrote under the clip.
The TikTok video has more than 465,000 views.
Romeo the poodle thrills dog lovers on TikTok and Instagram
Poodle owners could sympathize with the doggo's hysterical look.
"Omg is this a poodle thing?! My mini does this too but he will get closer to my face," one user wrote in the comments.
Other dog owners chimed in to say that their pooches give them similar stares. "Is this a poodle thing because my dogs do this too," another wrote.
Thousands of TikTok users liked the funny clip and flooded the comments with laugh emojis.
This isn't Romeo the poodle's first hit. The curly-haired doggo has quite a following on social media, with some 15,000 followers on TikTok and more than 69,000 on Instagram.
If you're looking for a poodle to pick you up, then this doggo is sure to make you smile.
Cover photo: Collage: TikTok/Screenshots/poodletoyromeo