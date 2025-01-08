Poor dog is unrecognizable under piles of matting – luckily, this groomer stepped in to help
Canada - Dog groomer Vanessa De Prophetis has been doing her job for thirteen years, but she's never seen anything like this before.
Last month, the groomer took in a four-legged friend named Angel from the Niagara SPCA & Humane Society.
Vanessa was shocked when she saw the state of the poor creature and documented the arduous two-and-a-half-hour grooming process in a series of viral videos.
"I had never encountered an animal so severely matted, and it was nearly impossible to discern which end was which," she told Newsweek.
The poor pup had been abandoned on railroad tracks, but no one at the shelter believed that Angel was a stray.
Rather, animal control officers suspected she had been kept in a cage and neglected for years.
"It was heartbreaking to think that a human allowed their pet to reach such a state," the groomer said. "It's likely they are also enduring their own struggles, as no rational person would permit such a situation to occur."
TikTok videos show Angel the dog's transformation
Vanessa went about her work without gloves so that she could feel better around Angel's body.
Her animal client's matted fur caused so many problems that she wore out several pairs of scissors.
According to the groomer, the matting was "like a cast on her legs, and the smell was incredibly potent."
Eventually, a comparatively small puppy emerged, which was immediately put into the bathtub.
"Her bath water was completely black within 30 seconds of her being submerged in it," the TikToker said.
After the grooming process was finally done, the pooch was given a large portion of dog food.
A vet later diagnosed the dog with dental disease, an eye ulcer, ear infections, skin infections, and mammary gland tumors.
Accordingly, it will be months before Angel is reasonably healthy again and ready for a new family.
In the meantime, the dog's journey has touched many online, with the two clips reaching an audience of millions on TikTok. Now her rescuers are hoping that Angel will have a happy ending.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@girlwithedogs