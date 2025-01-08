Poor dog is unrecognizable under piles of matting – luckily, this groomer stepped in to help

Canada - Dog groomer Vanessa De Prophetis has been doing her job for thirteen years, but she's never seen anything like this before.

What a sight! At first, Vanessa De Prophetis didn't even know where the front and back of this dog were. © Screenshot/TikTok/@girlwithedogs

Last month, the groomer took in a four-legged friend named Angel from the Niagara SPCA & Humane Society.

Vanessa was shocked when she saw the state of the poor creature and documented the arduous two-and-a-half-hour grooming process in a series of viral videos.

"I had never encountered an animal so severely matted, and it was nearly impossible to discern which end was which," she told Newsweek.

The poor pup had been abandoned on railroad tracks, but no one at the shelter believed that Angel was a stray.

Rather, animal control officers suspected she had been kept in a cage and neglected for years.

"It was heartbreaking to think that a human allowed their pet to reach such a state," the groomer said. "It's likely they are also enduring their own struggles, as no rational person would permit such a situation to occur."