Puppies of Labrador and husky parents have TikTok completely charmed!

These dogs are completely unique – and utterly adorable – thanks to their parentage!

A TikTok video has shown the adorable puppies of a Siberian Husky and a Labrador Retriever, with the precious crew going totally viral! © Screenshot/TikTok/@fjdjdj1396

Both the Siberian Husky and the Labrador Retriever are among the most popular dog breeds for families in the US.

And when you cross these two breeds, you get an adorable mix of cuddly charm and irrepressible energy, as a viral TikTok video has proven!

The clip, which shows the husky father, the Labrador mother, and their four adorable puppies, has taken the internet by storm.

The TikTok has been viewed well over three million times on the platform, and it's racked up more than 167,000 likes and counting.

The pups wear the perfect combination of their parents' colors – black and a little yellow.

But that's not all! The doggos' drooping ears are reminiscent of those of a Labrador, while their blue eyes are pure husky.

Lined up in a row, these funny four-legged friends are a big hit with social media users.