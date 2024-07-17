Puppies rescued from roadside after being abandoned in extreme temperatures

Garden City, Kansas - Thirteen young dogs were abandoned by the side of the road in extreme temperatures. Luckily, the pups were saved before they came to harm!

In a post to Facebook, the officers explained that their "officers found this sweet litter of puppies near 9th and Maple Streets (THIRTEEN of them)."

"We made them junior 'paw-tners' and showered them with love and attention before taking them to the animal shelter," the police department wrote.



"Fingers crossed they are reunited with their family(s) soon," they added.

When they were rescued, the puppies were said to have been overheated due to the extreme temperatures over the past few days.

"Other than being hot when we found them, they were sweet as can be and appear to be in good health," the police department said in a statement to People.

