Puppy bids bittersweet farewell to dog family before joining his new human one

New York, New York - Riley the Golden Retriever puppy has been breaking hearts on TikTok after footage of a bittersweet dog family farewell was posted by his new owner Catherine.

This TikTok video is a double-edged sword – it shows a wistful goodbye, but also a departure into a hopeful future.

The little dog is on his way to his new human family. A joyous occasion, right?

Well, before he leaves, all of his Golden Retriever relatives gather at the fence to see him one last time.

While it is normal for puppies to be passed on from breeders to new owners, the video shows that this moment can be difficult for the dogs.

Several users comment that they are heartbroken at the sight, and the owner herself captioned the clip, "honestly this made me tear up on our pickup day!"