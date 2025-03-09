Puppy bids bittersweet farewell to dog family before joining his new human one
New York, New York - Riley the Golden Retriever puppy has been breaking hearts on TikTok after footage of a bittersweet dog family farewell was posted by his new owner Catherine.
This TikTok video is a double-edged sword – it shows a wistful goodbye, but also a departure into a hopeful future.
The little dog is on his way to his new human family. A joyous occasion, right?
Well, before he leaves, all of his Golden Retriever relatives gather at the fence to see him one last time.
While it is normal for puppies to be passed on from breeders to new owners, the video shows that this moment can be difficult for the dogs.
Several users comment that they are heartbroken at the sight, and the owner herself captioned the clip, "honestly this made me tear up on our pickup day!"
Riley the dog's owner explains story behind the viral video
"Right before I got in the car, I let him run around for a bit, and I was touched to see him go up to the yard where you see several adult dogs," Riley's new owner told Newsweek.
"These are other dogs that belong to our breeder, and they are all related to Riley in some way," she continued, noting that one is the puppy's grandpa, one is his mother, and the two others are half-siblings of his mother.
"It was a really bittersweet moment as I was so excited to have him join my family, but also sad to see him say goodbye to his canine family."
There's some good news, though – Catherine says that she doesn't live too far from the breeder, so she can arrange some Golden Retrievers family reunions in the future!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@goldenboiriley