Puppy has learned to "tuck himself into bed" for naptime in precious viral clip!

California - Mushi the seven-month-old puppy dog is new to his family, but he's already gotten the hang of napping it up like a pro.

In a now-viral clip, the little four-legged friend toddles around wrapped in a dinosaur-covered blanket.

He uses his mouth to pull the blanket a little straighter, basically covering himself up, and then naptime can begin in earnest.

In an interview with Newsweek, the dog's owner Carmen explained how Mushi learned to tuck himself in like this.

"From the very first night we welcomed him home, we were amazed at how much Mushi fell in love with his crate," the dog mom explained.

"We lined it with so many warm, soft blankets, making it more of a cozy den than a typical crate, and he immediately took to it."

While Carmen says they "never explicitly taught him to grab a blanket and tuck himself in," she believes that he "naturally learned that from his crate training."

That's right – apparently, little Mushi started doing this sweet sleeptime routine all by himself. What a prodigy!