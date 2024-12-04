Puppy sees other golden retrievers for the first time – and his reaction melts hearts!

Culver City, California - For dog parents, there are many magical "firsts" in the first year of life – fortunately, Shadow the puppy's owners caught one on camera in a heartwarming viral clip!

In the TikTok video, Shadow can be seen lying relaxed next to his owner on the couch while he chews on a blanket.

However, it quickly falls out of his mouth when the TV shows the golden retrievers.

The little puppy stares at the screen in adorable fascination and evident emotion.

According to his owner, he had never come into contact with other dogs of his kind before and was visibly perplexed when he saw the furry friends on TV.

Under the clip, which has been viewed over 238,000 times and counting on TikTok, you can see how taken viewers are with this magical moment!