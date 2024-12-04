Puppy sees other golden retrievers for the first time – and his reaction melts hearts!
Culver City, California - For dog parents, there are many magical "firsts" in the first year of life – fortunately, Shadow the puppy's owners caught one on camera in a heartwarming viral clip!
In the TikTok video, Shadow can be seen lying relaxed next to his owner on the couch while he chews on a blanket.
However, it quickly falls out of his mouth when the TV shows the golden retrievers.
The little puppy stares at the screen in adorable fascination and evident emotion.
According to his owner, he had never come into contact with other dogs of his kind before and was visibly perplexed when he saw the furry friends on TV.
Under the clip, which has been viewed over 238,000 times and counting on TikTok, you can see how taken viewers are with this magical moment!
Commenters wonder what the sweet little dog is thinking in viral TikTok video
"He's probably remembering his mom and siblings, thinking man, what happened? I'm all alone now," wrote one user.
"Time to get another Golden! He'll never be the same," another said.
Perhaps the pooch was just amazed to see more dogs that look like him after socializing with many other dog breeds in obedience class, as another video shows.
Whatever has has taken hold of him, the video of Shadow couldn't be cuter!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@shadow.woofs