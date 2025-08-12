Puppy thrown out of moving truck in heartbreaking act of cruelty

Los Angeles, California - A one-year-old puppy named Buddy was recently the victim of a shocking act: someone threw the little dog out of a moving truck near a park in Los Angeles.

Buddy the dog is eagerly awaiting his forever home after being heartlessly abandoned. © Collage: Screenshots/reddit/alarmed_3234

A passer-by witnessed this cruelty and didn't hesitate for a second before rescuing the terrified puppy, bringing him to safety – a first ray of hope for the abandoned dog.

Since then, the non-profit organization Sweet Angel Dog Rescue has been lovingly caring for Buddy.

Volunteer Sabrina Escarze recalled in an interview with Newsweek, "Someone saw him, and I guess it was near a park, and he ran and hid somewhere."

The organization was briefly able to find a new home for Buddy, and he was placed with a foster family.

However, due to health problems, the new owners were unable to care for the four-legged friend on a permanent basis. So the young mutt is once again looking for a forever home.

Until then, Buddy is being looked after by local animal carers, but as is so often the case with shelters, money is tight.

"We are paying for him to be at a dog sitter right now, and it's adding up," Sabrina said. "He really just needs a stable, loving place to call home"

She later shared Buddy's story on Reddit, where it was met with a flood of emotional reactions.