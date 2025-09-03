Puppy wants to make friends at socialization class – then the heartbreaking truth sinks in

Florida - When dog mom Peyton heard there were weekly puppy socialization classes at the local dog daycare, Central Bark, she registered her four-month-old pooch. Sadly, Poppy the puppy had a "ruff" time making friends...

Poppy the puppy had a "ruff" time making friends at socialization class! © Screenshot/TikTok/@peytonpp

The heartbreaking moment can be seen in a viral TikTok video, in which the female Maltese puppy sits looking insecure and completely alone at doggy daycare.

Of course, socialization won't work out if you're all by yourself!

"We thought it would be the perfect opportunity for her," Poppy's owner explained in an interview with Newsweek.

"But that first week, Poppy was the only puppy who showed up," she added.

Fortunately, Peyton recently posted an exciting update.