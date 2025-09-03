Puppy wants to make friends at socialization class – then the heartbreaking truth sinks in

In a viral TikTok video, puppy girl Poppy sits in the dog daycare center. What she experiences there is breaking hearts by the dozen.

By Christian Norm

Florida - When dog mom Peyton heard there were weekly puppy socialization classes at the local dog daycare, Central Bark, she registered her four-month-old pooch. Sadly, Poppy the puppy had a "ruff" time making friends...

The heartbreaking moment can be seen in a viral TikTok video, in which the female Maltese puppy sits looking insecure and completely alone at doggy daycare.

Of course, socialization won't work out if you're all by yourself!

"We thought it would be the perfect opportunity for her," Poppy's owner explained in an interview with Newsweek.

"But that first week, Poppy was the only puppy who showed up," she added.

Fortunately, Peyton recently posted an exciting update.

Has Poppy the puppy dog finally made friends?

Since then, Peyton has released a new video with Poppy in which she shows the first few days at the dog daycare center once again – and gives an update on the current state of things.

In the clip, Poppy happily romps around the premises of Central Bark along with a gaggle of her new puppy pals.

That's right, some other dogs have finally appeared!

"It's been such a positive experience watching her grow more confident each week," Peyton said.

"And we're glad other people can share in her little journey, too," the proud pet parent added.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@peytonpp

