Puppy watches as sister is adopted without her in heartbreaking video

South El Monte, California - Dog sisters Fresa and Flor bonded over their difficult start in life, but now the little puppies have suffered another setback after being separated.

Puppy sisters Fresa and Flor bonded over their difficult start in life, but now the little dogs have suffered their next setback after being separated. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@petrescuesolutions

A few days ago, a video from the animal shelter responsible was posted on TikTok, and the bittersweet clip has since touched the hearts of so many users.

"Fresa was found in a paper bag along with her sibling," Eva Rainwater, director of the Pet Rescue Solutions shelter, told Newsweek.

Someone had found the puppies together and dropped them off at the shelter in South El Monte, California.

The dogs had been inseparable at the shelter, but last week, their happiness came to an end when a young couple decided to take Flor in.

Fresa was left alone, though she was allowed to be there to say goodbye to her sister.