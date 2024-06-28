Puppy's nighttime baby monitor footage has TikTokers rolling with laughter

Summerville, South Carolina - Felicia Nik Bragg finally wanted to know what her dog Wheatie was up to at night and whether the Poodle-Bichon-Frisé mix was actually sleeping or not. She set up a baby monitor in his kennel, and the footage is hilarious!

For four-legged friend Wheatie, the first thing on the agenda that night was nonsense before he fell asleep exhausted. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@felicia_nik

Somebody give this puppy a reality show.

The surveillance camera filmed the dog doing just about anything but sleeping.

He tried to eat the camera, played with his soft toys, and even tried to escape!



In one sequence, he can suddenly be seen sitting wide awake in his kennel "waiting for attention," as Felicia suspects.

But even the wildest doggo can't always fight off tiredness.

At some point, Wheatie is overcome by sleep and falls asleep at last.

"Finally tired from a night of shenanigans," the dog owner wrote on her TikTok clip, which has now racked up more than 2.7 million views and counting.

But Wheatie isn't just rambunctious at night – a video of the pup at naptime during the day shows similarly rascally behavior!

Another video shows Wheatie finally managing to sleep peacefully through the night "after being a real NIGHTMARE at the vet."