"Reactive" Pit Bull dog's response to scared kitten houseguest surprises everyone!

Barstow, California - In September, Lia Salmai's nervous Pit Bull dog Major suddenly heard a heartbreaking meow. After a brief search, she discovered a newborn kitten under the hood of her neighbor's car! But what would she do?

Lia Salmai found an orphaned kitten in a terrible state hiding under her neighbor's car hood. But how would her Pit Bull react to the new houseguest? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lia.salmai

Lia knew immediately that she wanted to give the kitten a home, but she was a little unsure whether the cat would be safe with her dog.

Although her four-legged friend was a good-natured animal, he was one of the so-called "reactive" dogs.

Affected pets can overreact to certain stimuli and go from 0 to 100 in a matter of seconds.

"I was nervous at first, not because I thought Major would hurt her intentionally, but because the kitten was so tiny and fragile," Lia told Newsweek.

"He has never been around a kitten before, so I wasn't sure how he would react."

But it turned out that the dog owner's worries were completely unfounded, as the Pit Bull fell in love with the helpless kitten from day one!