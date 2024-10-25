"Reactive" Pit Bull dog's response to scared kitten houseguest surprises everyone!
Barstow, California - In September, Lia Salmai's nervous Pit Bull dog Major suddenly heard a heartbreaking meow. After a brief search, she discovered a newborn kitten under the hood of her neighbor's car! But what would she do?
Lia knew immediately that she wanted to give the kitten a home, but she was a little unsure whether the cat would be safe with her dog.
Although her four-legged friend was a good-natured animal, he was one of the so-called "reactive" dogs.
Affected pets can overreact to certain stimuli and go from 0 to 100 in a matter of seconds.
"I was nervous at first, not because I thought Major would hurt her intentionally, but because the kitten was so tiny and fragile," Lia told Newsweek.
"He has never been around a kitten before, so I wasn't sure how he would react."
But it turned out that the dog owner's worries were completely unfounded, as the Pit Bull fell in love with the helpless kitten from day one!
Kitten and reactive Pit Bull dog fall in love before TikTok viewer's eyes
As if he had taken in dozens of baby cats before, Major immediately knew how to handle the newly named Mr. Mittens!
"He saw the condition the kitten was in when I brought her in and just wanted to be near her. I put her in the tub with food and water, and Major just watched over her," the dog's owner said.
"When I held her in a blanket, he would lay his head on me near her head, and they just slept."
Since the dog and cat have been living together, they are truly inseparable and do everything together – from sleeping to playing.
"Never in a million years" would Lia have thought that such a deep bond would develop between the two animals in such a short space of time.
"I love watching them together. He's very gentle with her even though she loves surprise 'attacking' him. Watching them makes me happy and I feel like I made the right choice," Lia reported.
