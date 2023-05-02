Rescue dog goes on the run for a month for a heartbreaking reason

County Tyrone, UK - A rescue dog in Northern Ireland went on the run for almost a full month, desperate to get back to the family that opted to give it away!

This rescue dog tried to go back to his old home! He was on the run for 27 days! © Collage: screenshot Facebook/Lost Paws NI - Lost and Found Pets

The golden retriever named Cooper was given to an animal shelter this spring.

Nigel Fleming from Dungannon decided to adopt him on April 1. and was eager to introduce him to his other retriever, Molly.

But just minutes after meeting his new doggie sis, the Cooper stormed out of the car and made a run for it, per Belfast Live. The dog was on the lam for the next 27 days!

The Northern Ireland charity Lost Paws NI eventually found the runaway golden 40 miles from where he first escaped and sadly near his old home, identifying him thanks to his microchip.

The rescue team isn't sure how Cooper made it all the way back to his old place, but they do know the poor dog did it without human help. He even evaded search parties the charity and Nigel organized.