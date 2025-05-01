Rescue dog has the time of his life playing in water for the first time!

This German Shepherd didn't have an easy start in life. Fortunately, the little guy has now found a home with someone who gives him unconditional love. But the young dog still has a lot to learn about the world around him!

An anonymous pet owner recently shared a heart-warming video on TikTok.

In it, you can see the young German Shepherd waiting patiently in a meadow in front of a beautiful pond.

Then the fun starts!

His master lets him off the leash, and there is no stopping the excited pup.

The dog runs over, lies down, and drinks the water.

Then he gives swimming a try, dares to enter the water, and hops around like a bunny.

It's a moment of pure joy.

The furry friend is obviously having the time of his life and quickly jumps out of the water again, runs in circles on land, and rolls happily on the ground.