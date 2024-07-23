Rescue dog tragically killed in horrific package tossing incident

Los Angeles, California - According to a woman from California, a careless UPS driver caused the death of her beloved dog . She says a 55-pound package tossed over her front gate killed her pooch.

A California woman is devastated after a reckless delivery driver tossed a package over her fence, killing her small dog. © Screenshot/X/@unlimited_ls

As CBS reports, a UPS driver allegedly threw a heavy package over Naria Harutjunjan's front gate in LA's North Hills neighborhood last Wednesday at around 5 PM.

Harutjunjan says her little dog, Lulu, was hit by the box and died.

"I took the package and I saw my dog, she couldn't move anymore," the owner told CBS.

Neighbors helped the distressed owner get Lulu to the Mission Hills clinic, but sadly, the dog was already dead.

Security camera footage from Harutjunjan's next-door neighbor shows the delivery driver throwing the large package over the gate, and Harutjunjan's Ring camera shows the driver looking over the front gate and toward the package before driving off.

Harutjunjan said the driver failed to alert anyone to his delivery and didn't ring the doorbell.

"He could kill me. He could kill any baby playing here or killing anybody else," she said.

The distraught dog owner said she was bringing her other pup, Cookie, inside when the package sailed over the gate and tragically landed on Lulu.