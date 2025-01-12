Rescue dog wows new family with his emotional intelligence

Bosco's owners had been looking for a new home for him for months before the perfect family finally discovered the dog through Facebook and took him in. Then came a sweet surprise!

Bosco the dog quickly became the rock of his family after being rescued. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bosco.and.the.fam

As his new owners happily discovered, Bosco has a very special talent: the four-legged friend is incredibly empathetic.

To demonstrate the dog's emotional intelligence with their followers, Bosco's new family uploaded a video to TikTok on Thursday, and it quickly went viral.

Several shots show how the four-legged friend reacts intuitively to events in the family, shares their ups and downs, and supports them through it.

The dog cuddled intimately with the daughter on the very first day, and the two quickly developed a close bond. Even when the family's second dog was sick, Bosco did not leave his side until the end.

Dogs are known to be incredibly intuitive animals and can recognize the feelings of those around them.