Rescuers rush to save dog abandoned in the middle of the California wildfires

Los Angeles, California - Animal rescuer Suzette Hall recently posted about an extraordinary dog rescue operation amid the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

"A miracle in the canyon," Hall began.

Per her Facebook post, someone had simply abandoned the little dog in the middle of nowhere – even though several fires were currently causing chaos in Los Angeles County and winds were at 55 miles per hour.

For the animal rights activist, this was completely incomprehensible.

She immediately set to work to help the four-legged friend, and it was clear to her from the start that giving up was not an option.

However, the rescue operation turned out to be difficult.

"If anyone tried to help her, she would just run for her life," Hall said.

She and her staff were on hand around the clock to keep an eye on the dog for four days of "early mornings and late nights, traps set, [and] trail cameras up."

Would they be able to save the frightened dog before the fires closed in?