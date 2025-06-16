Rescuers rushing in to help after reports of an injured dog met with hilarious surprise

Colorado Springs, Colorado - An animal rescue organization rushed to help an abandoned " dog " near the road. But what awaited them when they arrived was anything but expected!

An animal rescue organization rushed to help an abandoned "dog" near the road, but found a stuffed tiger instead. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

A passerby spotted what they thought was a dog on the side of the road and contacted the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

"Without hesitation, Officer Jones sprang into action. Truck in drive. Sunglasses on. Radio blaring the Mission: Impossible theme (probably)," the animal organization wrote on its Facebook account.

Jones immediately drove to the place where the "animal" was supposed to be waiting – but when she got there, she could hardly believe her eyes.

"Except it… It wasn’t a dog. It wasn’t injured. It wasn’t... alive. It was a tiger," the cheeky post explained.

"A stuffed tiger. Like the kind you win at a carnival if you're good at tossing rings or bribing the teenager in charge."

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region continued: "Not one to leave a civilian (or polyester blend) in danger, Jones did what any hero would do: scooped up the floofy beast and gently placed him in the back of her truck to make sure no one else mistook him for a puppy in peril."