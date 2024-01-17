Rottweiler and Basset Hound's unusual puppies have stolen TikTokers' hearts!

How cute is this mix? A female Rottweiler and a male Basset Hound have produced an adorable litter of puppies, and millions of TikTok users can't get over the sweet mixed-breed dogs .

This Rottweiler and Basset Hound got together to make a litter of super cute puppies. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/federicardillo

TikTok is smitten with a video that shows the puppies that resulted from a Basset Hound Rottweiler pairing.

The sweet clip shared earlier this month is from TikToker and dog owner @federicardillo, and it's clear from her video that these two dogs really do like each other!

In the comments of the now-viral video, she explained that she never planned her dogs getting together to create what she calls a litter of "Bassetweilers."

The sweet video introduces the proud Rottweiler mama, followed by the very sweet Basset Hound father. At the end of the clip, the dogs' offspring are revealed.

The puppies have all the best looks from their parents. They boast brown and black coats like their Mama and short legs like their Pa. For better or worse, they don't have their dad's adorable droopy eyes, but they do have quite long ears!

The clip has almost seven million views and thousands of likes. Despite many TikTokers excitement over the cuteness, some users were critical of the mix.