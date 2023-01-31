Rottweiler kisses are TikTok's new favorite thing!

London, UK - Some people find Rottweilers a bit intimidating. If you're one of them, just sit back, watch this dog 's adorable trick, and feel your heart melt!

Nala the Rottweiler is always ready to give her owner a big, wet kiss! © TikTok/Screenshot/nala_the_needy_rottie

There are viral hits and then there's this TikTok from user Rianna, which racked upwards of 23 million views.

No wonder, as it's just about the most adorable thing you'd wish to see! Her Rottweiler Nala has figured out the art of giving smooches as soon as she sees her owner purses her lips.

"Okay, so my Rottweiler somehow learnt that I when I puck up my lips, it means I want a kiss," the Brit explains in the clip.



Whether it takes Nala a couple of seconds to think about it first, or she just goes in for a snog straight away, the result is always the same: she's ready to show her love!

The likes and views are still coming in, with users going crazy for this affectionate pooch.