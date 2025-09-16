Rowdy puppy dog has the cutest reaction to being put in time out: "Plotting revenge"

England, UK - A boisterous Golden Retriever puppy has been sent into "time out" for his rowdy behavior towards his sibling, and the little dog 's big reaction has since gone viral online.

Puppy dog Ralph looks on wistfully as his big brother plays with all of his toys. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/nicolarimmer3

Dog owner Nicola Rimmer shared the adorable video on her TikTok account, where it has since gone viral.

After Golden Retriever puppy Ralph had annoyed his big brother Tyson several times, Nicola had no choice but to separate the two.

She put Ralph in a separate room – but one with a glass door, so that the puppy had to watch as his companion had all the toys to himself.

"When you'd been put in time out for bullying your big brother," the onscreen text reads.

"Now he's got free rein to all your toys and you regret everything."

Nicola told Newsweek that Ralph only ended up spending less than a minute alone in the room before he put on the sad puppy dog eyes – but the short punishment must have felt like an eternity to him!