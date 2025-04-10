Rude! Shocked dog catches his owners playing in the pool without him!

California - When it comes to his beloved pool, Chester the Golden Retriever dog just can't take a joke!

When it comes to his beloved pool, Chester the Golden Retriever dog just can't take a joke! © Screenshot/TikTok/@chasin_chester

His owner recently proved this in a video that she has since published on TikTok for all to see.

In it, the young woman swims with her partner in the family pool and seems to be having a lot of fun!

At least until she notices that the two are being watched.

In the top floor window of the house stands their four-legged friend Chester – and he doesn't look at all happy.

With narrowed eyes, he stares at his owners and even seems to shake his head in horror before slowly taking a few steps back.

"He caught us swimming without him," Chester's owner finally explained to her more than 1.2 million followers. "We may regret this later."