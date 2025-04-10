Rude! Shocked dog catches his owners playing in the pool without him!
California - When it comes to his beloved pool, Chester the Golden Retriever dog just can't take a joke!
His owner recently proved this in a video that she has since published on TikTok for all to see.
In it, the young woman swims with her partner in the family pool and seems to be having a lot of fun!
At least until she notices that the two are being watched.
In the top floor window of the house stands their four-legged friend Chester – and he doesn't look at all happy.
With narrowed eyes, he stares at his owners and even seems to shake his head in horror before slowly taking a few steps back.
"He caught us swimming without him," Chester's owner finally explained to her more than 1.2 million followers. "We may regret this later."
Golden Retrievers Chester and Chasin love playing in the water
Within a few days, the clip had gone viral and viewers reacted with amusement.
"Uh oh! the look of betrayal," wrote one TikTok user in the comments section as another wrote, "ooooooh he big mad."
".....I'd sleep with one eye open if I were you," joked a third.
And it's no wonder why!
In many other videos of the family, Chester can be seen joyfully jumping through the waves on the beach in Southern California with his brother Chasin or floating enthusiastically in the family pool.
It seems as if there is hardly anything in the whole world that the two dogs love more than playing in the water.
So the fact that their owners dare to get into the pool without them is clearly reason enough for a little puppy tantrum.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@chasin_chester