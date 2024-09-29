Sailor and dog survive boat disaster: "This isn't the day we're going to die"

Clearwater, Florida - A sailor living on a houseboat in Florida faced a terrifying situation when he and his dog were stuck on their flooding boat as Hurricane Helene hit.

Earl Barcome and his ten-year-old golden retriever named Gunn lived on the sailboat after his relationship of over thirty years fell apart.

According to the New York Post, the 64-year-old spent months searching around the country for the "perfect boat" to sail to Florida and "start a new chapter."

He lived happily at sea for a year until Hurricane Helene hit the area he was sailing through last week.

Barcome wanted to sail into a sheltered bay, but halfway there, his boat's engine failed.

The sailboat began to take on water when a pump exploded, and the pair suddenly found themselves in the cabin in deep water.