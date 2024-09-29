Sailor and dog survive boat disaster: "This isn't the day we're going to die"
Clearwater, Florida - A sailor living on a houseboat in Florida faced a terrifying situation when he and his dog were stuck on their flooding boat as Hurricane Helene hit.
Earl Barcome and his ten-year-old golden retriever named Gunn lived on the sailboat after his relationship of over thirty years fell apart.
According to the New York Post, the 64-year-old spent months searching around the country for the "perfect boat" to sail to Florida and "start a new chapter."
He lived happily at sea for a year until Hurricane Helene hit the area he was sailing through last week.
Barcome wanted to sail into a sheltered bay, but halfway there, his boat's engine failed.
The sailboat began to take on water when a pump exploded, and the pair suddenly found themselves in the cabin in deep water.
Hurricane Helene sparks dramatic rescue of man and his dog
Barcome turned to his faithful companion and reassured him that they would survive.
"I said, Gunn, this isn't the day we're going to die," Barcome recalled. "I'm calling the Coast Guard."
Shortly after, a helicopter was sent to his location, and a rescue boat followed and spotted the sinking boat, and the pair were successfully rescued.
"Earl has lost everything. With no funds and his dream shattered, rebuilding from this tragedy feels impossible without help," his sister wrote as she encouraged donations on a GoFundMe page.
Cover photo: Screenshot/GoFundMe/Pulled from the Gulf: Help Earl & His Dog, Gunn, Start Over