Sassy Chihuahua makes rescue operation as difficult as possible!
Texas - Burbie the dog was stuck on a bridge ledge with only water around her. Instead of showing gratitude to rescuers, however, she made things as difficult as possible for her helpers!
When visitors to the Houston Botanic Garden in Texas discovered the dog alone on a concrete ledge under a massive bridge, they immediately alerted the fire department.
The Chihuahua was unable to make it to the shore on its own, as water surrounded the concrete beam.
Fortunately, rescuers were on the scene immediately!
However, Burbie did not seem at all enthusiastic at first and put up fierce resistance to her helpers, as People reports.
One of the firefighters tried to carefully approach the little dog, but Burbie kept backing away.
The Chihuahua finally went on the attack, bit her helper, and jumped into the surrounding water!
Happy ending when little dog gets reunited with her family
Burbie the pooch desperately tried to paddle away from her rescuer – but to no avail. He caught up with her and eventually brought the four-legged friend to safety.
It later transpired that Burbie had escaped from her loving home days before the rescue operation.
But after emergency services and veterinarians took care of her, her owners were finally found and Burbie was reunited with her family!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Houston Botanic Garden