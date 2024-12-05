Sassy Chihuahua makes rescue operation as difficult as possible!

Texas - Burbie the dog was stuck on a bridge ledge with only water around her. Instead of showing gratitude to rescuers, however, she made things as difficult as possible for her helpers!

Rescuing Chihuahua "Burbie" was by no means an easy task for her helpers. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Houston Botanic Garden

When visitors to the Houston Botanic Garden in Texas discovered the dog alone on a concrete ledge under a massive bridge, they immediately alerted the fire department.

The Chihuahua was unable to make it to the shore on its own, as water surrounded the concrete beam.

Fortunately, rescuers were on the scene immediately!

However, Burbie did not seem at all enthusiastic at first and put up fierce resistance to her helpers, as People reports.

One of the firefighters tried to carefully approach the little dog, but Burbie kept backing away.

The Chihuahua finally went on the attack, bit her helper, and jumped into the surrounding water!