Sassy Husky dog stubbornly refuses to wake up in adorable "morning routine" video

Pluto the sleepy Husky dog is definitely not a morning person! His adorable "morning routine" video has gone viral.

We stan a relatable king!

In a video published on his TikTok account, the dog can be seen blinking sleepily into the camera.

A cuddly blanket lies over his head, and the four-legged friend can barely keep his eyes open.

"Good morning," giggles his owner in the background, gently stroking his fur as Pluto lazily leans into her hand.

"Look at you! You look so cute."

Even when he is tempted by his favorite human with a treat, he gratefully accepts it – and already seems much more awake – but doesn't even think about moving from his comfy little cave.

Only when he is offered a second snack does Pluto slowly sit up.

Eventually, he even goes so far as to shake the blanket off himself! Progress is being made.

"Pluto woke up, decided that was enough for the day, and went right back to sleep, only emerging when bribed with minnows," his owner explained in the post's caption. "Living the dream huh?"