Scared dog abandoned during heatwave, but can rescuers get to him before it's too late?

Texas - When a woman noticed an abandoned dog on her neighbor's property during a heat wave , she knew it would die without quick help.

Chance the dog initially hid under a trailer on the neighboring property. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@steephanieeraee

A recent viral clip shows how the sweet dog Chance was saved from certain death.

Stephanie Garcia noticed a dog on her neighbor's property in May. Nothing unusual so far – but the owners had already left their house a few days earlier.

And these people weren't gone for just a few hours at a time. In fact, the owner had fully moved out.

"I knew I couldn't trespass by going onto the property because I didn't have permission, so I figured a rescue definitely could help if I couldn't," the woman told People.

She hoped for help from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), a worldwide non-profit animal welfare organization. Surprisingly, her request to enter the property was denied by a judge.

Luckily, one day Garcia noticed someone with a key walking up to the house. She saw her chance and ran over to finally get permission to enter the property.

Lo and behold, she and her husband were at last allowed onto the land. The couple began to approach the four-legged friend slowly, as he seemed scared and shy.

"We didn’t get close to him the first few days, we let him get familiar with our faces, scents and voices," Garcia explained. "After the first week of going into the property, Chance stopped running from us and we saw him getting more comfortable."