Senior dog steals hearts with his "peculiar" looks

New York, New York - A senior dog , adorably described as having a beaver-like face and barrel-like body, has TikTokers rooting for his adoption.

In a TikTok video shared Tuesday, shelter workers from Animal Care Centers of NYC introduce one of their older charges, a 13-year-old pup called Old Man Rufus.

"Rufus is undoubtedly a peculiar-looking fellow," a shelter worker says in the voice-over.

"His ears are slightly too small, and his neck is a touch too wide. With a face reminiscent of a beaver atop a barrel-shaped body, he resembles a creature from a video game who might waddle up to you to propose a side quest."

Shelter life can be stressful for a dog of any age, but workers emphasized that it's "jarring" for an "old dog accustomed to a loving home his entire life." Rufus came to the Manhattan animal shelter in February after his owner passed away.

To make matters worse, per the clip, the Manhattan shelter is currently over capacity. It has spots for 185 dogs and is caring for 300 pooches.

Rescuers hope this spry old man will find a new home soon, and TikTok is rooting for him!