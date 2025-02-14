Shelter dog gets all dressed up for Valentine's Day adoption event, but nobody comes to see her

Marietta, Georgia - After everything Brenda the shelter dog has been through, she deserves the best. But at first, things didn't look good for the Shih Tzu.

Brenda the dog was dressed up for an adoption event at the animal shelter – but no one came to look at her. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@homelesspetsfoundation

Even though the staff at the Homeless Pets Foundation took good care of the dog, they hoped that the four-legged friend would get a chance to be adopted during a Valentine's Day-style meet-and-greet event.

To increase her chances, Brenda was given a real makeover – in addition to an extensive shower, the dog also received a new haircut, which was completed with a cute flower tucked behind her ear.

The dog can be seen sitting expectantly in her kennel in a video on the day of the adoption shindig.

According to the animal shelter, however, not a single visitor was interested in Brenda.

"Brenda got all dolled up for Valentine’s Day… but no one came to see her," the shelter wrote in the video's caption.

"She finally got the spa day she deserves, complete with a Valentine’s Day glow-up, but she’s still missing the one thing she truly needs – YOU!"

According to them, the sweet Shih Tzu had already "been through so much" and really needed a happy ending. She was "ready to be someone's best friend."