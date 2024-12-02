Shelter dog left "sad, confused, and lonely" after latest setback in search for forever home

Eastford, Connecticut - Poor Prince has had a rough life, and the dog 's latest sad story has animal lovers in tears.

Prince arrived at PawSafe Animal Rescue as a puppy, but is now older – and still searching for his forever home. © Collage: Facebook/Screenshots/PawSafe Animal Rescue

Prince the pup hasn't had it easy.

If his current shelter, PawSafe, had not rescued him from another shelter with a high kill rate, he would probably have been euthanized long ago.

But Prince's luck has only gotten him so far.

Although he was taken in by a kind man who promised to offer him a permanent home, the black-and-white dog was soon brought back to the shelter.

"When a job offer came along that required extensive travel, he chose to prioritize his career over maintaining a stable home for Prince," Diane Mangold, the director of PawSafe, said in an interview with Newsweek.

Rescuers were heartbroken for the poor pooch, thinking he had finally found his forever home.