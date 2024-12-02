Shelter dog left "sad, confused, and lonely" after latest setback in search for forever home
Eastford, Connecticut - Poor Prince has had a rough life, and the dog's latest sad story has animal lovers in tears.
Prince the pup hasn't had it easy.
If his current shelter, PawSafe, had not rescued him from another shelter with a high kill rate, he would probably have been euthanized long ago.
But Prince's luck has only gotten him so far.
Although he was taken in by a kind man who promised to offer him a permanent home, the black-and-white dog was soon brought back to the shelter.
"When a job offer came along that required extensive travel, he chose to prioritize his career over maintaining a stable home for Prince," Diane Mangold, the director of PawSafe, said in an interview with Newsweek.
Rescuers were heartbroken for the poor pooch, thinking he had finally found his forever home.
Prince the dog is "sad, confused, and lonely" after shelter return
Prince's personality was in no way to blame for his return.
"He loves everyone he meets, plays well with other dogs in the play yard, and craves nothing more than to rest his head on a loving lap," Mangold said.
The return to the shelter has been difficult for the four-legged friend.
"Prince is understandably sad, confused, and lonely," the shelter director said.
"He watches hopefully as people walk by, searching for his special person. Despite this setback, Prince remains remarkably resilient."
Prince could thrive in just about any home as he gets along famously well with children and other dogs.
Rescuers are hoping an individual or family will finally give this very good boy the loving home he has always wished for!
