Shelter puppy left catastrophically injured after getting run over by car!
New York, New York - When a critically hurt puppy dog needed their help, New York City's Second Chance Rescue didn't flinch. This is the story of sweet little Angelo, who was left clinging to life after being run over by a car.
"HE CANNOT. BREATHE. We have a critical situation unfolding in Georgia," NYC Second Chance Rescue wrote on Facebook last Wednesday.
Angelo the puppy had been run over by a car and was suffering from a fractured leg, multiple rib fractures, lung contusions, and a pneumothorax.
They explained that he was gasping for air, but the county shelter he had been surrendered to in Georgia didn't have the needed oxygen chambers or nasal cannula oxygen to save his life.
Second Chance Rescue agreed to take him in and the pup was rushed over to Blue Pearl Pet Hospital.
"He is just a baby – we cannot lose him," they said, asking for donations to help save the dog.
An update revealed that the impact of the car had left the poor dog with lung contusions and internal bleeding, which then caused anemia. He was being closely monitored by veterinarians, and it was possible he would soon need a blood transfusion.
It was also determined that Angelo's ribs would likely heal, though he would need surgery on his leg.
"The surgery will need to be performed by an orthopedic specialist, but first, he needs to make it through the worst of this, which is the severe lung bruising. Angelo is still oxygen-dependent and remains in the oxygen chamber," they explained.
"Oxygen chambers and specialty care are very expensive. Please share Angelo's story with your friends and family to help raise the funds for his care. We want to thank our supporters. We couldn’t do this without you."
Soon after, the shelter had another update – this time a tragic one. Angelo had taken a turn for the worse.
Will Angelo the puppy survive his injuries?
The shelter explained in yet another Facebook update that the puppy had unexpectedly taken a turn for the worse.
"We know that bruising always gets worse before it gets better and we pray that today is just a bad day and tomorrow will be better. But there are no guarantees, and today, he is critical," they wrote.
"We are heartbroken and asking the community to send healing thoughts and prayers. Angelo needs us."
Suddenly, a miracle!
"We have an AMAZING update to share with you on Baby Angelo," Second Chance wrote on Tuesday.
"Angelo's condition was dire, and he continued to get more critical with every passing hour. The first three days were terrifying. At one point, his carbon dioxide level was so high that doctors didn’t think he’d make it through the night. The following morning, we were all so thankful he survived," they continued.
"He started to give us tiny signs that he was not ready to give up. His carbon dioxide levels started to decrease, and he became more alert and even began to eat. Today, our vet partner sent us the most amazing video – not only did our tiny little warrior survive the worst, but today, he is officially off of all oxygen!!!"
Angelo will remain in the critical care hospital under observation, and when he is healthy enough, the orthopedic surgeon will repair his broken humerus.
"We are praying that this sweet boy continues to heal," Second Chance Shelter wrote.
"He is absolute perfection, and we are so thankful for our community – together, we make miracles happen.We love you, Angelo. Keep fighting, little boy – we are right by your side."
