Shelter puppy left catastrophically injured after getting run over by car!

New York, New York - When a critically hurt puppy dog needed their help, New York City's Second Chance Rescue didn't flinch. This is the story of sweet little Angelo, who was left clinging to life after being run over by a car.

"HE CANNOT. BREATHE. We have a critical situation unfolding in Georgia," NYC Second Chance Rescue wrote on Facebook last Wednesday.

Angelo the puppy had been run over by a car and was suffering from a fractured leg, multiple rib fractures, lung contusions, and a pneumothorax.

They explained that he was gasping for air, but the county shelter he had been surrendered to in Georgia didn't have the needed oxygen chambers or nasal cannula oxygen to save his life.

Second Chance Rescue agreed to take him in and the pup was rushed over to Blue Pearl Pet Hospital.

"He is just a baby – we cannot lose him," they said, asking for donations to help save the dog.

An update revealed that the impact of the car had left the poor dog with lung contusions and internal bleeding, which then caused anemia. He was being closely monitored by veterinarians, and it was possible he would soon need a blood transfusion.

It was also determined that Angelo's ribs would likely heal, though he would need surgery on his leg.

"The surgery will need to be performed by an orthopedic specialist, but first, he needs to make it through the worst of this, which is the severe lung bruising. Angelo is still oxygen-dependent and remains in the oxygen chamber," they explained.

"Oxygen chambers and specialty care are very expensive. Please share Angelo's story with your friends and family to help raise the funds for his care. We want to thank our supporters. We couldn’t do this without you."

Soon after, the shelter had another update – this time a tragic one. Angelo had taken a turn for the worse.