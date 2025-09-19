Silly dogs "hunt" electronic wall-climbing lizard toy in adorable video

Michigan - Dogs Tucker and Todd have declared war on an electronic wall-climbing lizard! But who will win in the end?

In this viral clip, the green toy crawls up and down the wall like a real lizard.

Golden Retriever Tucker is the first pup to take on the critter.

Excited, he runs straight to his "prey" and tries to sniff it, but the toy's crawling back and forth drives him crazy.

Sometimes Tucker barks, sometimes he backs away respectfully – the strange toy is definitely not his cup of tea!

It looks like Tucker wants to bite it again and again, but at the last second, he prefers not to.

Better let his brother handle things. How will Todd the dog fare?

Todd is bolder than his bro, and it doesn't take long for him to grab the crawling thing from the wall, snatching it with his mouth and running towards his sibling for backup.