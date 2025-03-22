Sleeping Dachshund goes viral for his adorbs "zombie" sleep style

Even little bundles of energy like Hermes the Dachshund dog need a break from time to time! Now the sweet pup is going viral on TikTok for his – uh – unique sleep style.

Thanks to a recently uploaded video, the little spotted Dachshund can show off the adorable way he gets his beauty sleep.

In the recording, the four-legged friend's small front teeth are sticking out of his snout, which is wedged into the pillow.

A few moments later, his eyes are suddenly wide open and Hermes has woken up.

But he doesn't change his position at first, his teeth still "smiling" at the camera.

"Luckily zombies sleep during the day," his owners jokingly wrote in the clip's caption.

Shortly after, Hermes can be seen on the kitchen floor, investing his newly recharged batteries in a quick hunt for his own tail.

Commenters went crazy for the silly dog video!

One TikTok user wrote, "Ferocious," as another said, "Herman for pawsident."