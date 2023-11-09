Sleeping pitbull gets tucked in by little boy in adorable viral clip
Alberta, Canada - Natalie Lueders said her heart melted when she saw how her friend's son interacted with her sleeping dog. A video of the little boy tucking the pitbull in and cuddling up to him is so sweet that it broke the internet!
Natalie Lueders can't always be with her beloved pitbull, Roxy. Luckily, her friend Daniela and her children are there to take care of the pup when she's away.
During one such visit, Daniela caught a super sweet interaction between her son, Arlo, and Roxy via the baby camera.
"My heart filled with warmth when I saw the video," Natalie told Newsweek.
She posted the sweet video to TikTok for everyone to enjoy with the caption, "All the feels."
In the viral clip, Daniela's son Arlo climbs into his bed, where Roxy has already made herself comfortable.
Even though Roxy is already under a cover, the little boy decides she needs another layer and adds a blanket. Then, he adorably lays down, snuggles under the cover he put on the dog, and cuddles up to her.
Roxy's owner defends pitbull from critics online
The sweet video boasts over 440,000 views, and while most TikTokers think the clip is heartwarming, a few were worried about the kid cuddling with a pitbull as the concerned viewers think this breed is dangerous.
Natalie disagreed and defended her dog in the comments section, saying, "I've owned many different dog breeds, but Roxy, my pitbull, is by far the best dog, companion, and friend that I have ever had."
This proud pitbull owner added, "Dogs are like kids... if you bring them up with love, they will love."
As this viral video shows, this dog and kid clearly have a lot of love to share!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@natalielueders