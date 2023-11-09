Sleeping pitbull gets tucked in by little boy in adorable viral clip

Alberta, Canada - Natalie Lueders said her heart melted when she saw how her friend's son interacted with her sleeping dog . A video of the little boy tucking the pitbull in and cuddling up to him is so sweet that it broke the internet!

The way this little boy tucks in this pitbull and cuddles up with her has the internet weeping. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@natalielueders

Natalie Lueders can't always be with her beloved pitbull, Roxy. Luckily, her friend Daniela and her children are there to take care of the pup when she's away.

During one such visit, Daniela caught a super sweet interaction between her son, Arlo, and Roxy via the baby camera.

"My heart filled with warmth when I saw the video," Natalie told Newsweek.

She posted the sweet video to TikTok for everyone to enjoy with the caption, "All the feels."

In the viral clip, Daniela's son Arlo climbs into his bed, where Roxy has already made herself comfortable.

Even though Roxy is already under a cover, the little boy decides she needs another layer and adds a blanket. Then, he adorably lays down, snuggles under the cover he put on the dog, and cuddles up to her.