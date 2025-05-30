Sleepy puppy stubbornly refuses to stay upright in hysterical viral video!

Everyone should learn to stand on their own feet at some point – although this little puppy seems to have no desire to do so, especially early in the morning.

It just won't work! Bella the dog flops back into bed over and over again. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ravenruff

Via her TikTok account @ravenruff, a woman named Raven shared a cute video of her four-legged friend.

In it, she showed her little lady dog Bella, who is now three years old, when she was still a very young puppy.

In the video itself, you can see Raven's better half alongside the little pup.

"It's time to get up!" Raven can be heard saying in the video.

At the same time, her husband puts Bella on her tiny paws.

But the moment Raven's partner lets go of the little diva, Bella just flops over to the side – back into her comfortable sleeping position.

"POV you're so tired you can't stand up," reads the onscreen text.