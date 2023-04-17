Snoopy dog lookalike storms the internet with doggone cuteness!

Dog lovers and Peanuts fans alike are thrilled over Sheepadoodle Bayley's uncanny resemblance to the beloved cartoon character Snoopy!

By Amalia Seefeldt

Bayley is a dog that has an uncanny resemblance to the character Snoopy from the cartoon Peanuts!

Mini Sheepadoodle Bayley is taking the internet by storm - and making viewers do a double take!

With his black floppy ears, small black nose, and beady black eyes, this black-and-white mix is the spitting image of the popular Peanuts character Snoopy.

Having collected over 310,000 followers on the Instagram, he is warming hearts everywhere.

Snoopy was penned by cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, appearing alongside Charlie Brown and friends in the world-famous cartoon series from the 1950s.

Bayley, who is almost two-years-old, is now wowing fans on his account bayley.sheepadoodle. Photos and videos of his daily life show off a plethora of cuteness, and some even pay homage to his doppelgänger with Snoopy GIFs and stickers.

Yet, there's one crucial thing the two four-legged friends do not share.

Sheepadoodle Bayley steals hearts on Instagram as a Snoopy dog lookalike

Bayley is a Sheepadoodle, while Snoopy is a different dog breed - a Beagle!
Bayley is a Sheepadoodle, while Snoopy is a different dog breed - a Beagle!

Even though they look similar, Bailey and Snoopy are not the same breed.

Bayley is a mix of an English Sheepdog and a Mini Poodle, while Snoopy is a classic Beagle.

Still, the internet community has gone wild at the sight of the lookalike.

"We can finally have a live-action Snoopy movie!!!!" wrote one fan.

Another commented, "This dog looks more like Snoopy than a beagle ever could!"

For Peanuts fans, Bayley is certainly doling out plenty of nostalgia - and memories of Charlie Brown and gang!

