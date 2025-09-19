Starving dog wanders the streets for days until someone finally helps: "So dirty, so matted, so invisible"
California - A small stray dog wandered through the streets, hungry and lost, until this kind woman took it upon herself to catch him.
As animal rescuer Suzette Hall announced on her Instagram account, the four-legged friend kept running from restaurant to restaurant, desperately searching for leftovers to fill his stomach.
Although he occasionally found empty plates and cans, there was hardly anything left for him to eat.
According to Hall, the poor pooch had been surviving on scraps of bread.
"He was so dirty, so matted, so invisible to the world rushing past him," she explained.
"On that busy street, he found the only little bit of shelter he could – hiding inside a storage area near a store so he wouldn't get hit by a car," Hall continued.
"And that's where I saw him. Those little eyes looking out at me, like they were begging for someone to finally see him."
Dog rescuer lures stray to safety with yummy sausages
Hall immediately began to set up the cage she had brought with her and tried to entice it with something the starving dog couldn't resist: delicious Vienna sausages.
Sure enough, he followed the sausages and ended up in his rescuer's cage.
"The door closed behind him, and in that moment, he wasn't a forgotten street dog anymore," she wrote. "Tonight, he doesn't have to survive on bread. Tonight, he is safe."
Now it is up to her to find her protégé a new, loving forever home. Luckily, she's a pro.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@logans_legacy29