Starving dog wanders the streets for days until someone finally helps: "So dirty, so matted, so invisible"

California - A small stray dog wandered through the streets , hungry and lost, until this kind woman took it upon herself to catch him.

As animal rescuer Suzette Hall announced on her Instagram account, the four-legged friend kept running from restaurant to restaurant, desperately searching for leftovers to fill his stomach.

Although he occasionally found empty plates and cans, there was hardly anything left for him to eat.

According to Hall, the poor pooch had been surviving on scraps of bread.

"He was so dirty, so matted, so invisible to the world rushing past him," she explained.

"On that busy street, he found the only little bit of shelter he could – hiding inside a storage area near a store so he wouldn't get hit by a car," Hall continued.

"And that's where I saw him. Those little eyes looking out at me, like they were begging for someone to finally see him."