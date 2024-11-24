Stray dogs in Giza become tourist draw after viral "pyramid puppy" sensation
Cairo, Egypt - Beneath the blazing Egyptian sun, crowds at the Giza Pyramids gazed up at the ancient wonders, but some had their eyes peeled for a new attraction... puppies!
"There he is," one Polish tourist told his wife as they spotted a scrappy dog perched on one of the stones.
They were talking about Apollo, a stray who became an overnight sensation last month after being filmed scaling the Great Pyramid of Khafre, one of the seven wonders of the world.
The viral footage, captured by American paragliding enthusiast Alex Lang and shared online by his friend Marshall Mosher, showed Apollo fearlessly climbing the 136-metre monument, barking at birds from the summit.
"He was acting like a king," Lang told AFP.
As news of Apollo's daring climb spread worldwide, interest grew in the dogs who have long made their homes among the ancient stones.
"He is climbing over there," said Arkadiusz Jurys, a tourist from Poland, craning his neck for a better view.
"It is unusual," he added, describing Apollo surveying the picture-snapping crowd from above.
Another visitor, Diego Vega from Argentina, felt a special bond with the dogs.
"Connecting with them feels like connecting with the pharaohs," he said while petting a member of Apollo's pack.
Influencer works to help the stray dogs and other animals of Cairo
The initial focus of Lang and Marshall was the daring canine climber, but their visit led to a deeper connection with Cairo's stray dogs.
Intrigued by the challenges they face, Mosher decided to adopt a puppy from the pack – Anubi, who is Apollo's daughter.
Anubi will join Marshall in the US after she receives the dedicated care she needs in Egypt to grow up healthy.
At the pyramids, local animal care groups are now working with the government in order to set up food and water stations for the strays, as well as for other animals including camels and horses.
A permanent veterinary center will be established at the pyramids with staff set to receive animal care training, said Egypt's tourism minister.
Vicki Michelle Brown, the other co-founder of the American Cairo Animal Rescue Foundation, believes that Apollo's story can make a difference.
"It sheds so much light on the dogs and cats that are here," Brown said.
"I definitely believe him [Apollo] climbing the pyramids can help all of the dogs in Egypt to have a better life."
Cover photo: KHALED DESOUKI / AFP